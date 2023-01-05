ROASTED CHESTNUT SOUP

BY MELISSA’S HEAD CHEF TOM FRAKER

I love everything Melissa’s Produce. The fact that you can use their steamed and roasted chestnuts instead of having to roast them yourself, makes this a delicious and non-complicated dish to enjoy! It is unusual, just the name of it says unusual and it is delicious! It is easy to “Spread Love Like Butter” when serving this soup to family and friends.

Serves: 6-8

Total Time: 60 Minutes

Ingredients:

2 packages Melissa’s Whole Peeled and Cooked Chestnuts or 13 oz. roasted Chestnuts

2 tablespoons Extra Virgin Olive Oil

2 tablespoons Unsalted Butter

1 large Organic Yellow Onion, roughly chopped

2 cloves Peeled Garlic, chopped

2 large Organic Carrots, roughly chopped

2 ribs Organic Celery, roughly chopped

1/2 cup Sherry

6 cups Low Sodium Fat-Free Chicken Broth

2 large Leeks; white and pale green parts only, washed well and roughly chopped

Dried Bay Leaves

Freshly Ground Black Pepper to taste

Directions: