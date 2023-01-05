ROASTED CHESTNUT SOUP
BY MELISSA’S HEAD CHEF TOM FRAKER
I love everything Melissa’s Produce. The fact that you can use their steamed and roasted chestnuts instead of having to roast them yourself, makes this a delicious and non-complicated dish to enjoy! It is unusual, just the name of it says unusual and it is delicious! It is easy to “Spread Love Like Butter” when serving this soup to family and friends.
Serves: 6-8
Total Time: 60 Minutes
Ingredients:
- 2 packages Melissa’s Whole Peeled and Cooked Chestnuts or 13 oz. roasted Chestnuts
- 2 tablespoons Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 2 tablespoons Unsalted Butter
- 1 large Organic Yellow Onion, roughly chopped
- 2 cloves Peeled Garlic, chopped
- 2 large Organic Carrots, roughly chopped
- 2 ribs Organic Celery, roughly chopped
- 1/2 cup Sherry
- 6 cups Low Sodium Fat-Free Chicken Broth
- 2 large Leeks; white and pale green parts only, washed well and roughly chopped
- Dried Bay Leaves
- Freshly Ground Black Pepper to taste
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 425ºF.
- Place chestnuts, in a single layer, on a cookie sheet coated with cooking spray. Place in the oven and roast for 10 minutes, tossing them half through the cooking time. (Do this step only if using fresh chestnuts, if using Melissas no need to do step 2.)
- In a large pot, heat the oil and melt the butter. Add the onions and cook for 5 minutes.
- Next add the garlic, carrots and celery and cook until caramelized. About 10 minutes. Do not let it run dry. Add a little oil if needed.
- Add the sherry and cook until almost dry.
- Next, add the broth, leeks, bay leaf and chestnuts to the pot.
- Bring the soup to a boil and then simmer, uncovered, for 20 minutes.
- Remove the bay leaf and discard. Carefully blend the soup until smooth, either using a submersion blender or countertop blender.