Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local News
Back To School
Coronavirus
I-Team
National News
Politics
Mystery Wire
Border Report
Pass or Fail
In Your Business
Video Game News
Top Stories
New traffic signal activated at Buffalo, Robindale in southwest valley
Video
Top Stories
Police looking to identify 2 men who allegedly shot at driver near the Las Vegas Strip
It’s National Meatball Day, make the perfect meatball
Video
Las Vegas family suing ‘Property Brothers’ production company, claims issues with home construction
Video
Extended hours at main COVID-19 vaccination sites
Video
En Español
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Windy & chilly changes on the way
Video
Top Stories
Wind, rain, cooler temps, & clocks
Video
Top Stories
Seize the day and the sunshine!
Video
It’s back to blue skies today
Video
Don’t put money on the rain
Video
Make some time to be outdoors
Video
Sports
Sports
Golden Knights
Silver Knights
Aces – WNBA
Raiders
Aviators
Lights FC
Motorsports Vegas
Game On! Vegas
Sports Betting
Prep Sports
UNLV Sports
West Coast Sports
Podcasts
Top Stories
Report: Las Vegas Raiders to trade Trent Brown to Patriots
Top Stories
Face-Off with Deryk Engelland: Knights vs. Wild and pandemic one year later
Video
Las Vegas Aces’ VP of business operations talks making it happen in sports, business worlds
Video
Traffic case closed from Raiders’ Josh Jacobs crash in Vegas
Henderson Silver Knights game against Colorado postponed
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Patriot Law
Top Stories
Remembering self-care on International Women’s Day
Video
Top Stories
Treat your skin with the honeycomb laser at Blue Point Medical Spa
Video
Top Stories
Long term solutions to keeping off the quarantine-19 with Dr. Nash
Video
Sweet Bubble Bath Confections is a local family-owned shop
Video
Treat yourself at Sweet Bubble Bath Confections
Video
Nanny Bubby prepares a delicious breakfast dish for dinner
Video
Community
JOB BOARD
Morning Cup of Joe
Calendar
Buddy Check
Stay Well
Acts of Kindness
Pledge
What’s Cool at School
Remarkable Women
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Remembering self-care on International Women’s Day
Las Vegas Now
Posted:
Mar 9, 2021 / 05:48 AM PST
/
Updated:
Mar 9, 2021 / 05:48 AM PST
Treat yourself at Sweet Bubble Bath Confections. Learn more at
SweetBubbleSoap.com
Don't Miss
I-Team: Video shows Lesly Palacio’s body being dragged by accused killer, father cleaning up scene, prosecutors say
Video
I-Team: ‘She was my baby,’ family mourns woman found dead during drug bust, likely there for days
Video
I-Team: Tony Hsieh’s estate looks to unload millions in Park City, Utah, properties
Video
I-Team Exclusive: ‘It was heartbreaking to see our sister being dragged,’ Palacio family reacts to video evidence in murder case
Video
I-Team: Tony Hsieh paid assistant’s company $30,000 a day, claim made for $9M in latest filings
Video
I-Team: Toxicology tests complete in Tony Hsieh death; findings do not impact investigation
Video
I-Team: Bedridden man in group home told police he had not eaten in days; agency investigates elder abuse claims
Video
Trending Stories
Las Vegas family suing ‘Property Brothers’ production company, claims issues with home construction
Video
I-Team: ‘She was my baby,’ family mourns woman found dead during drug bust, likely there for days
Video
Visitors have mixed reactions as night clubs, pools reopen on the Las Vegas Strip
Video
I-Team: Tony Hsieh’s estate looks to unload millions in Park City, Utah, properties
Video
Child tax credit payments: What we know about the plan to send checks to parents