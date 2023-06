Las Vegas(KLAS)-House Of Blues is feeding you.. Mind body and soul! Patti Pennington, the emcee of House Of Blues Gospel Brunch joins Las Vegas Now with her choir to tell us more about how they keep people rejoicing for this house of blues tradition. Gospel Brunch is on select Sundays at house of blues inside Mandalay bay. For tickets, head to houseofblues.com/lasvegas.