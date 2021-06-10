Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local News
Back To School
Coronavirus
I-Team
National News
Entertainment
Politics
Mystery Wire
Border Report
Pass or Fail
In Your Business
Video Game News
Top Stories
Lake Mead water level could hit low point today — what it means for Southern Nevada
Video
Top Stories
Police searching for suspect who allegedly attacked 66-year-old man
Video
Cycling advocates in Las Vegas continue push for change, 6 months after devastating crash
Video
I-Team: Teens accused of killing girl’s father talk about murder in video
Video
Democrats cut out state party with “Nevada Democratic Victory”
Video
En Español
Weather
Las Vegas Weather
Map Center
Forecast
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Wednesday, June 9th
Video
Top Stories
Strong winds return later today
Video
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Tuesday, June 8th
Video
From one extreme to another
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Monday, June 7th
Video
Photos/Video: Tornado warning in Weld County
Video
Sports
Sports
Aviators
Raiders
Golden Knights
Silver Knights
Aces
Lights FC
Motorsports Vegas
UNLV Sports
Prep Sports
Game On! Vegas
Podcasts
Sports Betting
West Coast Sports
Top Stories
Golden Knights have Fortress on their side for Game 6 vs. Avalanche
Video
Top Stories
Oakland to make ‘pitch’ on June 15 to keep A’s in East Bay
Raiders continue workouts in the heat of Henderson
Video
Mark Stone gives Knights 3-2 series lead with OT win over Avs
Video
Quick study: Knights neutralize Avs’ speed, series tied at 2
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Patriot Law
Top Stories
Las Vegas Restaurant Week is happening now through June 18th
Video
Top Stories
Regenerate Medical Concierge is the valley’s hair restoration experts
Video
Top Stories
Cool off in a cool way at Ice Bar at the Linq
Video
JC takes on Tedd Florendo in the first ever LVN Air-Hockey Challenge
Video
Help Your Diabetes is a diabetes reversal program
Video
Father’s Day tech gifts
Video
Community
JOB BOARD
Class of 2021
Morning Cup of Joe
8 Points of Community Pride
Calendar
Coping During Covid-19
Hospice Heroes
Buddy Check
Stay Well
Pledge
What’s Cool at School
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
8 News Now Digital Solutions
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Breaking News Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Regenerate Medical Concierge is the valley’s hair restoration experts
Las Vegas Now
Posted:
Jun 10, 2021 / 05:18 AM PDT
/
Updated:
Jun 10, 2021 / 05:18 AM PDT
For more information visit
RegenerateMedicalConcierge.com
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Breaking News
SIGN UP
Don't Miss
I-TEAM: Blood-soaked rug found in the trunk of the car driven by two teens charged with killing father
Video
A look at the Liam Husted case, identification process
Video
I-Team: Zane Floyd’s defense teams asks for clemency
Video
I-Team: Woman accused of pushing man off bus to his death faces new charge
Video
I-Team Update: Las Vegas suspends city pool rentals after Sunday night shooting
Video
I-Team: Stolen electronics, patio furniture found in arrested Metro officer’s home
Video
I-Team: Parents get probation for abusing child
Video
Trending Stories
I-Team: Teens accused of killing girl’s father talk about murder in video
Video
TIMELINE: FBI, Las Vegas police detail events leading up to discovery of Liam Husted’s body, mother’s arrest
Video
Lake Mead water level could hit low point today — what it means for Southern Nevada
Video
Woman tiles bathroom with $77 worth of pennies ‘that no one can ever spend again’ in wildly viral TikTok video
Metro recovers over $500k of stolen merchandise; suspects in custody
Gallery