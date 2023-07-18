Las Vegas(KLAS)-Red Rock Bake Shop is your neighborhood bakery; offering an amazing array of custom baked goods to fit every need, style and party. Joe Yalda, VP of Guest Experience at Red Rock stops by with special KLAS 70th Anniversary Cupcakes.

The Red Rock Bake Shop is accepting orders by calling 702.797.7500 during business hours or by visiting The Red Rock Bake Shop and placing the order online.