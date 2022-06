Las Vegas(KLAS)-The Carpenters owned the charts in the 70’s with hits like “Top of The World”, “Rainy Days and Mondays” and “We’ve Only Just Begun.” And now we can re-live those hits with Carpenters Legacy at The Mint. JC Fernandez chats with Sally Olson who plays Karen Carpente and Ned Mills who plays Richard Carpenter.

For tickets you can visit: www.carpenterslegacy.com