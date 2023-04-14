LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Ray Romano is in Las Vegas this weekend for two shows at The Mirage. The comic/actor/director spoke with Las Vegas Now on Friday, hours before his show, and broke a little news: His daughter Alexandra is engaged.

“While we’re on the subject of my kids,” Romano said to host JC Fernandez, “I’m only bringing this up because about 10 minutes before I went on air with you, my daughter sent us this picture.”

Holding his cellphone to the camera, Romano showed a picture of his daughter flashing her engagement ring.

“Her boyfriend just proposed to her,” Romano said. “We’re in Vegas and they’re in New York and she sent us this.

“That’s pretty cool.”

Romano said he knew the proposal was coming, but his daughter’s fiance, when seeking the parents’ blessing, told the star and his wife he’d be popping the question in the summer. “He asked about two months ago, but he said he was going to do it in June,” Romano said. “So he caught us by surprise, you know.

“I think he caught my daughter by surprise, but he’s a good guy so we’re happy.”

Romano will be appearing this weekend (a Saturday show, too) with Brian Regan, who does hundreds of shows annually but will be playing Las Vegas for the first time. “He’s never worked in Vegas,” Romano said. “He lives in Vegas. He’s a Vegas local, Brian Regan.”

The two have known each other for 30 years, share the same agent but never have worked together, Romano said. For the longest time, Regan, whose stand-up act is highly regarded, didn’t want to play in Las Vegas, where he lived.

“But this opportunity came up for him to do a show with me, so he took it,” Romano said. “He’s one of the funniest touring comedians.”

Jon Manfrellotti — he played Gianni on “Everybody Loves Raymond” — will open both nights. Like Regan, Manfrellotti has been friends with Romano for more than 30 years.

Romano told Fernandez he’s still recognized mostly for the popular sitcom that’s in syndication. The show ended in 2005, but it still seems fresh and funny, right? The Barone family, with Ray’s wife battling the crazy in-laws and life on Long Island.

“I was on for nine years, 210 episodes and people like it,” Romano said. “And I’m fine. I’m proud of it.”