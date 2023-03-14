KLAS
by: Mary Posey
Posted: Mar 14, 2023 / 04:06 PM PDT
Updated: Mar 14, 2023 / 04:06 PM PDT
Poison Prevention Awareness Week is March 19th-25th. Southwest Medical Pediatrics PA Chelsea Sandusky advises parents on what to do if their child is involved in a poison emergency and what steps they should take to avoid these situations.
