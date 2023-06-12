Las Vegas(KLAS)-Connor Fields is a BMX Legend, and Olympic Gold Medalist, a three-time USA BMX Number One Pro and this Friday he is going into the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame! Connor joined us in-studio to talk about this weekend’s events.
Posted:
Updated:
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Connor Fields is a BMX Legend, and Olympic Gold Medalist, a three-time USA BMX Number One Pro and this Friday he is going into the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame! Connor joined us in-studio to talk about this weekend’s events.