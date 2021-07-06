Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
94°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local News
Back To School
Coronavirus
I-Team
National News
Entertainment
Politics
Mystery Wire
Border Report
Pass or Fail
In Your Business
Top Stories
Excessive heat watch starts Wednesday for Las Vegas area
Video
Top Stories
Another relentless heatwave
Video
Main entrance to Caesars Palace will undergo multimillion-dollar renovation
Man dropped off at hospital with gunshot wound, police looking for scene
Recall: Tyson recalls 8.5 million pounds of chicken
En Español
Weather
Las Vegas Weather
Map Center
Forecast
Top Stories
Excessive heat watch starts Wednesday for Las Vegas area
Video
Top Stories
Another relentless heatwave
Video
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Monday, July 5th
Video
A very hot week on the way
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Friday, July 2nd
Video
Heating up for the holiday weekend
Video
Sports
Sports
Aviators
Aces
Raiders
Golden Knights
Combat Sports
Lights FC
Motorsports Vegas
Silver Knights
West Coast Sports
UNLV Sports
Prep Sports
Game On! Vegas
Podcasts
Sports Betting
Top Stories
Golden Knights among NHL teams looking to reach Latino community
Aces set franchise mark for points in 118-95 win over Dream
Local Olympian: Boulder City’s first Olympian is shooting for gold in Tokyo
Video
NFL fines ‘toxic’ Washington team $10M after misconduct investigation
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Patriot Law
Top Stories
Racing Corvettes at Spring Mountain Racing
Video
Top Stories
Upgrade your summer nutrition
Video
Top Stories
Summer travel trends for Las Vegas locals
Video
Enjoying that Lake Mead lake life
Video
MomSplaining with Mercedes chats about gray hair and playlists
Video
The Southern Nevada Burn Foundation Firefighter auction is back
Video
Community
Call 8 Phone Bank
JOB BOARD
Class of 2021
8 Points of Community Pride
Calendar
Hospice Heroes
Buddy Check
Stay Well
Pledge
What’s Cool at School
Mornings with Metro
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
8 News Now Digital Solutions
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Breaking News Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Racing Corvettes at Spring Mountain Racing
Las Vegas Now
Posted:
Jul 6, 2021 / 06:18 AM PDT
/
Updated:
Jul 6, 2021 / 06:18 AM PDT
For more info visit
Spring Mountain Motor Sports.
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Breaking News
SIGN UP
Don't Miss
I-Team: Metro’s effort to reduce violent crime on the Las Vegas Strip
Video
I-Team: Metro undercover operation targets pimps on Las Vegas Strip
Video
I-Team: DA will not seek death penalty in Terrell Rhodes murder case
Video
I-Team: Man accused of opening fire on Strip speaks out in jailhouse interview
Video
I-Team: Man accused of smearing bacon on Muslim family’s home in reported hate crime
I-Team: Mother facing murder charge; child found in hot room
Video
I-Team: Daughter, boyfriend plead ‘not guilty’ to murder of Daniel Halseth
Video