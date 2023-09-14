Las Vegas(KLAS)-Carson Kressley, best known for his roles in Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, is a current judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race, a style expert, fashion and interior designer, and NY Times best-selling author! The 2023 Silver State Equality Awards is honoring the Emmy Award-winning TV personality tonight (September 14th) inside KAOS at The Palms. This annual fundraiser recognizes and celebrates champions, allies, and inspirational leaders for LGBTQ+ civil rights. Carson, and Silver State Equality State Director Andre C. Wade joined Roqui Theus on Las Vegas Now ahead of tonight’s event to share their mission and “Queen Eye.”