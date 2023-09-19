Las Vegas(KLAS)-Kim Scouller, author of ‘How Money Works for Women,’ shares tips for protecting women from financial abuse.

Common signs of financial abuse include: the abuser drains the bank account, denies or limits access to money and information about money, hides assets, demands a detailed account of how money is spent, criticizes financial decisions, threatens to withhold money, forces the victim to miss or be late for work, belittles the victim’s accomplishments, and physically injures the victim to prevent her from going to work or school.