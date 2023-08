If you are age 62 or older and need help paying your electric, gas, water, or sewer bill, United Way of Southern Nevada’s Project REACH Senior Expo, powered by the NV Energy Foundation, may be able to offer the assistance you need. NV Energy’s Angel Williams and United Way of Southern Nevada’s Julian High tell us more. For more information, go to uwsn.org/event/project-reach-senior-expos-2023/