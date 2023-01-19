KLAS
by: Maria Dibut Galera
Posted: Jan 19, 2023 / 04:51 PM PST
Updated: Jan 19, 2023 / 04:51 PM PST
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Take the saying, “New Year, New You” to the next level with the help from lifestyle expert Samantha Vickers. She joins Jillian Lopez with some great products to kick off 2023.
After a quick rundown of what the CES standout has to offer, we’ll take a look at other options that are still impressive, but much more affordable.
Mushroom coffee is trending and gaining more attention than ever because of its potential health benefits.
We wanted to see if the Ember Smart Mug could keep our drink warm and delicious even hours later, so we put it to the test. Here’s what we learned.