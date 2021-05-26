Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local News
Back To School
Coronavirus
I-Team
National News
Entertainment
Politics
Mystery Wire
Border Report
Pass or Fail
In Your Business
Video Game News
Top Stories
Missing man resurfaces only to disappear again in decade-long mystery
Video
Top Stories
I-Team: Taxicab Authority investigator facing numerous charges for sex crimes
NEW: COVID-19 test positivity rate down to 4.3% in Nevada, Clark County
AVOID THE AREA: Barricade situation near Blue Diamond and Dean Martin
Pregnant woman scares off would-be robbers, police looking for suspects
Gallery
En Español
Weather
Las Vegas Weather
Map Center
Forecast
Top Stories
The worst timing for cloudy skies
Video
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Tuesday, May 25th
Video
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Monday, May 24th
Video
Heat returns this week
Video
Subtropical Storm Ana forms in the Atlantic, 1st named storm of season
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Friday, May 21st
Video
Sports
Sports
Indianapolis 500
Aviators
Raiders
Golden Knights
Silver Knights
Aces
Lights FC
Motorsports Vegas
UNLV Sports
Prep Sports
Game On! Vegas
Podcasts
Sports Betting
West Coast Sports
Top Stories
Cam Talbot doing his part to keep Wild in series vs. Knights
Schedule set for Silver Knights playoffs; first game is Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena
A’s showing renewed interest in Las Vegas; visiting this week
Video
NFR returning to Las Vegas in December
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Patriot Law
Top Stories
Primal Steakhouse is a medieval adventure
Video
Top Stories
Apply and fly at Slotzilla
Video
Top Stories
Preparing the perfect Tomahawk steak with Smith’s
Video
CCCU has the financial tools you need for travel
Video
The hottest toys for the summer with TTPM
Video
Celebrating women in golf at the PGA TOUR Superstore
Video
Community
JOB BOARD
Class of 2021
Morning Cup of Joe
8 Points of Community Pride
Calendar
Coping During Covid-19
Hospice Heroes
Buddy Check
Stay Well
Pledge
What’s Cool at School
Contests
GR8 May Giveaway
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
8 News Now Digital Solutions
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Breaking News Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Primal Steakhouse is a medieval adventure
Las Vegas Now
Posted:
May 26, 2021 / 10:22 AM PDT
/
Updated:
May 26, 2021 / 10:22 AM PDT
For more info visit
PrimalSteakHouse.com/
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Breaking News
SIGN UP
Don't Miss
Investigation continues after Draken pilot killed in crash near Nellis AFB
Video
I-Team: Man who tried to burn down puppy store now accused of attempted murder
Video
I-Team: Police say GPS tracked man to murder scene
Video
I-Team: Police catching thousands of impaired drivers — some on meth, tranquilizers
Video
I-Team: Investigation reveals wild horses sold for slaughter
Video
I-Team Vegas Unsolved: ‘We beg you, come forward,’ pizza deliveryman murdered while dropping off order
Video
I-Team: Las Vegas woman has warning after cosmetic procedure gone wrong
Video
Trending Stories
AVOID THE AREA: Barricade situation near Blue Diamond and Dean Martin
NEW: COVID-19 test positivity rate down to 4.3% in Nevada, Clark County
SLIDESHOW: 8 dead in shooting at railyard serving Silicon Valley
Live
I-Team: Taxicab Authority investigator facing numerous charges for sex crimes
Pregnant woman scares off would-be robbers, police looking for suspects
Gallery