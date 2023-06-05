Las Vegas(KLAS)-See Frank Marino’s Pride Drag Brunch at Frankie’s Uptown in Downtown Summerlin and the 40th Anniversary engagement of Legends in Concert at the Orleans.
Visit frankiesuptown.com and legendsinconcert.com for ticket information.
Posted:
Updated:
Las Vegas(KLAS)-See Frank Marino’s Pride Drag Brunch at Frankie’s Uptown in Downtown Summerlin and the 40th Anniversary engagement of Legends in Concert at the Orleans.
Visit frankiesuptown.com and legendsinconcert.com for ticket information.