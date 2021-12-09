Law Vegas NOW

Preventing credit card fraud with Eric Palacios & Associates

Las Vegas Now
Posted: / Updated:

Attorney Eric Palacios shares tips on how to shop online safely.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

8 news now breaking and daily news sign up

CONTESTS

Pro Football Challenge

Don't Miss

Trending Stories