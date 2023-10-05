The District at Green Valley Ranch and Brighton are unleashing the “Power of Pink” tomorrow (October 6th) at 5:30PM in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Local breast cancer survivors will walk the runway telling their story, and proceeds from the show and raffle will benefit the Engelstad Foundation R.E.D. Rose Program at St. Rose Dominican Hospitals. Micaela Wargo with The District and Corinne Altman of The Brighton Store joined Las Vegas Now to share how the community can watch the runway for a great cause.

All month long, breast cancer awareness bracelet sales at Brighton will benefit Engelstad Foundation R.E.D. Rose Program at St. Rose Dominican Hospitals as well.