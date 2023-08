Las Vegas(KLAS)-The RhondaRita was born in 2010. Rhonda created it at home for her late husband, Rick. Rick liked refreshing cocktails at the end of a long day, and margaritas were one of his favorites. He was always asking Rhonda to make him a signature margarita.

Now you can enjoy canned RhondaRita’s available at 7/11 locations across Las Vegas.