Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local News
Back To School
Coronavirus
I-Team
National News
Entertainment
Politics
Mystery Wire
Border Report
Pass or Fail
In Your Business
Video Game News
Top Stories
Don’t throw away banana peels and coffee grinds, use them to compost
Video
Top Stories
Police looking for driver following deadly hit-and-run crash near Flamingo, Spencer
Video
Construction projects cause traffic delays across Las Vegas valley
Video
Officials: Boaters should expect delays at Lake Mead launch sites due to low water levels
Video
Clark County hosting series of pop-up vaccine clinics this week
En Español
Weather
Las Vegas Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Friday, April 30th
Video
Top Stories
A hot send-off for April
Video
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Thursday, April 29th
Video
Extra-hot spring temps on the way
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Wednesday, April 28th
Video
“Skirt alert” winds & warmer temps
Video
Sports
Sports
Aces
Aviators
Game On! Vegas
Golden Knights
Lights FC
Motorsports Vegas
NFL Draft
Prep Sports
Podcasts
Raiders
Silver Knights
Sports Betting
UNLV Sports
West Coast Sports
Top Stories
Marchessault scores in OT, Knights 3-2 over Coyotes
NFL Draft Day 3: Raiders add depth on defense, O-line
Video
Coyotes end Golden Knights’ 10-game win streak with 3-0 win
Video
Raiders select Alabama OL Alex Leatherwood with 17th pick
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Patriot Law
Top Stories
Pointers for real estate buyers and sellers
Video
Top Stories
Nanny Bubby prepares a delicious Kentucky Derby Pie
Video
Top Stories
Free guacamole celebrating Guac on the Rock
Video
Silver State Schools Credit Union prioritizes people over profit
Video
Baby Girl the dog needs a forever home
Video
Sin City Chronicles looks back at iconic performer Danny Gans and more
Video
Community
JOB BOARD
Morning Cup of Joe
Calendar
Hospice Heroes
Buddy Check
Stay Well
Coping During Covid-19
Acts of Kindness
Pledge
What’s Cool at School
Remarkable Women
Contests
GR8 May Giveaway
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
8 News Now Digital Solutions
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Pointers for real estate buyers and sellers
Las Vegas Now
Posted:
May 3, 2021 / 05:44 AM PDT
/
Updated:
May 3, 2021 / 05:44 AM PDT
For more information visit
LVRealEstateRadio.com
Don't Miss
I-Team Vegas Unsolved: Student murdered was not intended target; suspected shooter living in valley
Video
I-Team: Teen, boyfriend accused of murder appear for first time in courtroom, no bail set
Video
I-Team: Las Vegas company promotes technology that could help detect COVID-19 in air we exhale
Video
I-Team: Las Vegas teacher accused of assault repeatedly asked student for ‘seven seconds’ to touch her, report says
Video
I-Team: Tony Hsieh’s friend, financial manager sues estate for $7M
Video
I-Team: Man accused of threatening to blow up Las Vegas airport, planes after getting baggage fee
Video
I-Team: Murder suspect was on house arrest for alleged child sex crime
Video
Trending Stories
Florida middle school killer dies in prison at 31
UPDATE: Westbound lanes of 215 reopen in NW valley
Video
Police looking for driver following deadly hit-and-run crash near Flamingo, Spencer
Video
Police: Man dies after shooting in North Las Vegas
Video
Construction projects cause traffic delays across Las Vegas valley
Video