KLAS
Please enter a search term.
by: Maria Dibut Galera
Posted: Mar 20, 2023 / 04:43 PM PDT
Updated: Mar 20, 2023 / 04:43 PM PDT
Las Vegas(KLAS)-In March the madness is just not on the court…. it’s also in the kitchen. Maria Bonanno, the Director of social media for Bonanno’s New York Pizza Kitchen joins JC Fernandez in the kitchen to talk about their March specials.
