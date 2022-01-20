PinkGlow pineapple carpaccio with Nanny Bubby

PINKGLOW ® PINEAPPLE CARPACCIO

TASHA ANN POWELL

I love learning about a new fruit that has only been on the planet in development for five years. And, it has only been on the market for 2 years at the writing of this recipe in January of 2022. I am talking about the Pinkglow ® pineapple grown in Costa Rica by Delmonte and distributed in America by Melissa’s Produce. This hybrid pineapple is so sweet and smooth. This recipe was taught to me by Tasha Ann Powell, a very talented food blogger and “Pitcher and Powell” food tour operator in Morocco, Provence and Italy. It makes a beautiful presentation and an even more delicious dessert! The edible gold just brings it to a whole new level. Enjoy!

Serves: 6

Total Time: 30 Minutes

Ingredients:

I medium PinkGlow ® pineapple or yellow pineapple, very thinly sliced (use meat slicer or mandolin)

pineapple or yellow pineapple, very thinly sliced (use meat slicer or mandolin) 1 tsp. ground cardamon

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

½ tsp. chili flakes

1 inch piece of ginger, peeled and grated with a Microplane®

Juice from half of a lime

8 mint leaves finely shredded for garnish

¼ cup pomegranate seeds for garnish

Edible gold

For the Simple Syrup:

4 oz. water

½ cup sugar

Directions:

Slice the pineapple paper thin on a meat slicer or on a mandolin. Place the pineapple slices in a clock wise fashion on the surface of the plate. Combine the cardamon, cinnamon, chili flakes, ginger and lime juice in a bowl using a whisk. Combine into the simple syrup and drizzle over the pineapple. Garnish plate with the mint and raspberries.

For the simple syrup:

Combine the water and sugar in a sauce pan and simmer until the sugar is liquified and part of the water.

TIP: The edible gold can be found at www.easyleafproducts.com

Enjoy!