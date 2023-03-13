Las Vegas(KLAS)-Until March 19, Pinkbox Doughnuts will offer St. Patrick’s Day themed doughnuts to celebrate the lucky holiday.

Pinkbox Doughnuts is the official doughnut partner of the Vegas Golden Knights and will sponsor the VGK hockey game Thursday, March 16 and give away a $5 gift card to every attendee at T-Mobile Arena. The full VGK doughnut lineup is available for pre-order at all Las Vegas locations. The Hockey Puck, Put Me in Coach, and VGK Pee Weez can be picked up at any Pinkbox Doughnuts Las Vegas location.