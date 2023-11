Las Vegas(KLAS)-Piff the Magic Dragon has been extended at Flamingo Las Vegas through 2024. Piff recently celebrated his 1500 show at Flamingo Las Vegas. Piff the Magic Dragon performs nightly at 7 p.m. inside the Piff the Magic Dragon Theatre (dark Tuesdays and Wednesdays)

Tickets can be purchased at piffthemagicdragon.com/vegas.