Las Vegas(KLAS)-Picnic in the Alley Founder, Jolene Mannina and Chef Gina Marinelli, Owner of La Strega and Harlo invite everyone out for Picnic in the Alley. Set for May 21st from 4-8PM at NineTwenty downtown, the boutique culinary experience is run by Las Vegas’ female powerhouses.

Tickets are available now at secretburger.com