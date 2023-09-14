Las Vegas(KLAS)-The Strip’s Sexiest FANTASY celebrates their 24th anniversary and Mexican Independence day. To celebrate Mexican Independence, Headliner Lorena Peril will be performing a special song, “La Charreada,” during Fantasy on Saturday, September 16th.

Peril and the ladies will also be performing at Diablo’s Cantina at the Luxor this Saturday. Peril and dancer Indira Rivera stopped by Las Vegas Now to spice things up.