Las Vegas(KLAS)-Chase is on the case, Paw Patrol is in the house, and they’re in town for a show this weekend at The Orleans Arena. JC Fernandez and Kendall Tenney are joined by Janelle Good along with Ryder And Chase to tell us all about these shows. Paw Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” have shows today and tomorrow at The Orleans. For tickets visit orleansarena.com.