Las Vegas(KLAS)-Master Sommelier, Jennifer Heuther, shares wine pairings for summer.

○ California Dry Rose – a very flexible wine; pairs well with salads, fruit platters, appetizers

○ California White Chardonnay – pairs well with white meats & vegetarian/vegan options, including turkey burgers, grilled chicken, seafood, and vegetarian/vegan hot dogs

○ Oregon Pinot Noir or Washington Cabernet – PN is a lighter wine and you can put a chill on it on a hot day; Cab is for those that like heavier reds; both pair well with steaks, burgers, and other red meats

○ Sparkling Bubbles – end the night with bubbles in your hand and sparkles in the sky; celebratory wine; all three regions make a great bubble.