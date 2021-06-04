Patriot Law handles cases from Vegas to Hawaii

Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
102°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local News
Back To School
Coronavirus
I-Team
National News
Entertainment
Politics
Mystery Wire
Border Report
Pass or Fail
In Your Business
Video Game News
Top Stories
NEW: Nevada reports 1 death, 361 cases as test positivity rate holds at 3.6%
Top Stories
Vaccination clinics in North Las Vegas today and Saturday part of CVS sweepstakes
National Doughnut Day dates back to WWI, how to get a free doughnut
Woman charged with arson, attempted murder in Sunday fire in Las Vegas
Home opener for Las Vegas Lights FC tomorrow at Cashman Field
Video
En Español
Weather
Las Vegas Weather
Map Center
Forecast
Top Stories
Hard to stay cool with record heat
Video
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Thursday, June 3rd
Top Stories
Heat warning still in effect
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Wednesday, June 2nd
Video
Too much heat, too soon
Video
Beware of heatstroke, exhaustion during the year’s first heat wave
Video
Sports
Sports
Aviators
Raiders
Golden Knights
Silver Knights
Aces
Lights FC
Motorsports Vegas
UNLV Sports
Prep Sports
Game On! Vegas
Podcasts
Sports Betting
West Coast Sports
Top Stories
Home opener for Las Vegas Lights FC tomorrow at Cashman Field
Video
Top Stories
Sports ‘crossover’ among the Raiders, Golden Knights
Video
Las Vegas Lights ready for Saturday’s match against the Tacoma Defiance
Video
Raiders say game day parking will average $75; 35,000 spots secured
Video
Ruggs ready for bigger role in second season with Raiders
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Patriot Law
Top Stories
Poolside entertainment is back at The Cosmopolitan
Video
Top Stories
Smith’s Plastic Surgery and the Stirling Club are teaming up
Video
Top Stories
A June real estate market update with Palacios Realty
Video
Sin City Chronicles for the first week of June
Video
The new tropical hideaway at Ellis Island
Video
Restaurant Week features over 120 restaurants including Table 34
Video
Community
JOB BOARD
Class of 2021
Morning Cup of Joe
8 Points of Community Pride
Calendar
Coping During Covid-19
Hospice Heroes
Buddy Check
Stay Well
Pledge
What’s Cool at School
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
8 News Now Digital Solutions
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Breaking News Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Patriot Law handles cases from Vegas to Hawaii
Patriot Law
Posted:
Jun 4, 2021 / 11:16 AM PDT
/
Updated:
Jun 4, 2021 / 11:16 AM PDT
For more info on Patriot Law visit
FightForTheLittleGuy.com
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Breaking News
SIGN UP
Don't Miss
MISIDENTIFICATION: Police continue investigation into child’s death after body wrongly identified; two boys and father located safely
Video
I-Team: Zane Floyd’s defense teams asks for clemency
Video
I-Team: Woman accused of pushing man off bus to his death faces new charge
Video
I-Team Update: Las Vegas suspends city pool rentals after Sunday night shooting
Video
I-Team: Stolen electronics, patio furniture found in arrested Metro officer’s home
Video
I-Team: Parents get probation for abusing child
Video
I-Team: Man who tried to burn down puppy store now accused of attempted murder
Video
Trending Stories
Jared Bell of ‘Drake and Josh’ had inappropriate chats with teen, is now charged with multiple crimes: Prosecutor
New affordable housing complex hopes to bring options to families as local rent prices rise
Video
Woman charged with arson, attempted murder in Sunday fire in Las Vegas
VEGAS IS BACK: Major 4th of July celebration planned along Las Vegas Strip
Video
Las Vegas woman sentenced in Medicaid fraud case