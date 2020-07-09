1  of  2
Breaking News
Nellis AFB reverts to Phase 2 of five-phase reopening plan
Bally’s Las Vegas set to open its doors July 23
Live Now
LIVE: 8 News Now will carry live coverage of the special session

Patriot Law discusses the immunity and liabilities of nursing homes

Patriot Law
Posted: / Updated:

Learn more at FightForTheLittleGuy.com or call 702-620-2020

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories