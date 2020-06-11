Breaking News
Video released shows man accused of shooting officer firing his weapon near police and protesters

Christopher Burke of Patriot Law discusses nursing home negligence

Patriot Law
Posted: / Updated:

Contact Patriot Law at 702.620.2020 or visit FightForTheLittleGuy.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories