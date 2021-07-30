Car crash? Hirt by a Jerk? Better call Burk!

Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local News
Back To School
Coronavirus
I-Team
National News
Entertainment
Politics
Mystery Wire
Border Report
Pass or Fail
In Your Business
Top Stories
1 dead after early morning fight at Aquarius Hotel in Laughlin, police say
Top Stories
Help Needed: Founder of Bob’s Bikes battling heatstroke, COVID, pneumonia
Video
Health experts stress importance of masks to prevent more COVID-19 mutations
Video
HOME WEEK: Kirsten Joyce jumped on home remodel bandwagon after a ‘Property Brothers’ sighting
Video
HOME WEEK: Denise Valdez shares her ‘Vintage Vegas’ home remodel
Video
En Español
Weather
Las Vegas Weather
Map Center
Forecast
Top Stories
Flash flood watch issued starting Friday at noon through Saturday night
Top Stories
Storms returning before the weekend
Video
Top Stories
A little hotter and a little drier
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Tuesday, July 27th
Video
Recent storms stir up a nasty issue in Las Vegas valley channels
Video
Clouds move out, heat moves in
Video
Sports
Sports
Aviators
Aces
Raiders
Golden Knights
Combat Sports
Lights FC
Motorsports Vegas
Silver Knights
West Coast Sports
UNLV Sports
Prep Sports
Game On! Vegas
Podcasts
Sports Betting
Top Stories
US, Mexico to meet in Gold Cup final at Allegiant Stadium
Reigning Olympic BMX winner Connor Fields of Las Vegas stretchered off
Video
VGK forward Ryan Reaves traded to New York Rangers
Video
Raiders excited for chance to finally play for home crowd
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Patriot Law
Top Stories
A summer of comedy with Tom Papa
Video
Top Stories
Navigating Vegas real estate with Palacios Realty
Video
Top Stories
Hip Hop & Poetry night at Brooklyn Bowl
Video
Helping students and teachers with the GR8 School Supply Drive
Video
Celebrating National Lasagna Day with Landini’s Pizzeria
Video
Great golf getaways at Casablanca Resort
Video
Community
JOB BOARD
8 Points of Community Pride
Calendar
Hospice Heroes
Buddy Check
Stay Well
Pledge
Pool Patrol
What’s Cool at School
Mornings with Metro
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
8 News Now Digital Solutions
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Breaking News Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Car crash? Hirt by a Jerk? Better call Burk!
Patriot Law
Posted:
Jul 30, 2021 / 06:30 AM PDT
/
Updated:
Jul 30, 2021 / 06:30 AM PDT
For more information visit
Patriot Law Firm
.
Don't Miss
I-Team First on 8: Attorney of suspect accused of hitting trooper on I-15 points to meth addiction
Video
I-Team: ZIP code data reveals shift to new parts of Las Vegas valley as COVID-19 cases spike
Video
I-Team Sources: Man suspected of hitting trooper had long criminal history
Video
I-Team: ‘He’s inside the car!’ Radio transmissions portray harrowing scene as carjacking suspect hits trooper on I-15
Video
I-Team: Passenger jumped from stolen truck before I-15 barricade, shutdown
I-Team: ‘You will definitely catch COVID,’ Hawaii lieutenant governor says about visiting Las Vegas unvaccinated; these communities advise against travel
Video
I-Team: Police solve 1989 cold case murder of 14-year-old Las Vegas girl
Video
Trending Stories
I-Team: ZIP code data reveals shift to new parts of Las Vegas valley as COVID-19 cases spike
Video
NHP Trooper May dies at hospital days after being hit on I-15
Video
I-Team First on 8: Attorney of suspect accused of hitting trooper on I-15 points to meth addiction
Video
Las Vegas brothers face murder charges; police follow bloody trail inside apartment
I-Team: Californians relocate to Nevada, commute across state lines
Video