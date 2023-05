Las Vegas(KLAS)-After being closed for renovations since December 2022, the popular “Park On Fremont” Garden Bar and Restaurant is celebrating 10 years and has officially reopened! As part of the renovation, corner bar management added a new burger-centric menu and brunch experience to Park On Fremont.

You can now enjoy “Butterfly Brunch” on Saturday’s from 11a.m. to 3p.m. on their newly designed patios. Roqui theus stopped by to preview the fresh, fun, and fluttering Fremont street staple!