Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
43°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local News
Black History Month
I-Team
National News
Politics
Coronavirus
Mystery Wire
Border Report
Pass or Fail
In Your Business
Video Game News
Top Stories
Enjoy a short break from the wind
Video
Top Stories
Burger joint throws down ‘Drive-In Theater Chucky Challenge’
Las Vegas magician excited about performing before live audiences again
Video
What’s Driving You Crazy? – Will the Centennial Bowl project ever end?
Video
‘Obviously a mistake’: Sen. Ted Cruz flies back to frozen Texas after criticism over Cancun trip
Video
En Español
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Enjoy a short break from the wind
Video
Top Stories
At least 49 dead amid winter weather, power outages as storm moves east
Video
Top Stories
Staying extra-chilly again today
Video
NWS: North Carolina tornado had 160 mph winds, was on ground for 22 miles
Video
Millions remain without power as Texas expects more blackouts
Video
Cooler days and nights before the weekend
Video
Sports
Sports
Golden Knights
Silver Knights
Aces – WNBA
Raiders
Aviators
Lights FC
Motorsports Vegas
Game On! Vegas
Sports Betting
Prep Sports
UNLV Sports
West Coast Sports
Podcasts
Top Stories
‘Time is simply run out on the winter sports season’: Nevada athletes not given a shot
Video
Top Stories
Fans will be allowed at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in March
LPGA coming back to Vegas with Bank of Hope Match Play
Video
Rebels travel to San Jose St. for weekend games
Raiders to open themed restaurant at M Resort
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Patriot Law
Top Stories
Meow Wolf’s Omega Mart opens at AREA15
Video
Top Stories
Sin City Chronicles features the NBA All-Star game
Video
Top Stories
Findlay Auto is raising money for Real Talk with a golf tournament
Video
Palacios Realty discusses the housing market
Video
Fighting pancreatic cancer with Southwest Medical
Video
What’s in store at Meow Wolf’s Omega Mart?
Video
Community
JOB BOARD
Morning Cup of Joe
Calendar
Buddy Check
Acts of Kindness
Pledge
What’s Cool at School
Stay Well
Remarkable Women
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Palacios Realty discusses the housing market
Las Vegas Now
Posted:
Feb 19, 2021 / 05:46 AM PST
/
Updated:
Feb 19, 2021 / 05:46 AM PST
Mention Channel 8 for a free 1 year home warranty with home purchase.
Don't Miss
I-Team: East valley ZIP code has seen more cases of COVID-19, by a lot
Video
I-Team: Traffic stop on I-15 leads trooper to nearly 75 pounds of meth
I-Team: How many in your ZIP code have gotten the COVID vaccine?
Video
I-Team: Employees say SNHD contact tracing program a miserable failure
Video
I-Team: Coroner identifies woman found dead during Las Vegas meth bust
Video
I-Team: ‘Mom, I’m glad I’m positive because I can hug you’
Video
I-Team: Woman’s body found in Las Vegas home as investigators arrest man on meth charges
Trending Stories
Tony Hsieh’s family looks to unload nearly 100 properties located in downtown Las Vegas
Video
Only on 8: West valley restaurant ransacked, owner searching for suspects
Video
NEW: Nevada’s COVID-19 test positivity dropping fast; cases go up
Video
COVID-19 vaccinations for anyone 65 and older available at UMC’s Encore Las Vegas center
‘Long haulers’ discuss experiencing COVID-19 symptoms months after initial diagnoses
Video