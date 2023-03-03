Las Vegas(KLAS)-Education is important, but it can also be expensive. Scholarships are a solution, but they’re not always accessible. That’s when you call in “The Scholarship Doctor!” Rhea Watson, founder and CEO of Scholarship Solutions joined Las Vegas Now to discuss frequently asked scholarship questions, and how she can help families find free money this month and beyond.
Learn more at myscholarshipsolutions.com.
Las Vegas(KLAS)-Education is important, but it can also be expensive. Scholarships are a solution, but they’re not always accessible. That’s when you call in “The Scholarship Doctor!” Rhea Watson, founder and CEO of Scholarship Solutions joined Las Vegas Now to discuss frequently asked scholarship questions, and how she can help families find free money this month and beyond.