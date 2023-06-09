Las Vegas(KLAS)-For 11 years and counting, Emmy and Tony award-nominated “Broadway In The Hood” has been a safe haven for youth and young adults in underserved communities across the US. Founder Torrey Russell joined Roqui Theus with a heartfelt announcement about their efforts to raise $25 million for their Las Vegas state-of-the-art performing arts facility, “the legacy theatre.” This entire venue will be dedicated to preserving the rich history of legendary African Americans and people of color who paved the way in entertainment.

To donate to the legacy Theatre Project or to get involved, visit thelegacytheatrelasvegas.com. You can also text legacytheatre to 41444 to make a donation.