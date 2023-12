Las Vegas(KLAS)-“Fashion Santa” has arrived! Influencer “Fashion Santa” also known as Paul Mason is keeping Christmas chic at Fashion Show Las Vegas. Twenty One and over guests are invited to meet the dashing Mr. Claus, for one night only, on Saturday (December 2). “Fashion Santa” himself stopped by Las Vegas Now to sleigh with Roqui Theu. Visit fslv.com/events to learn more.