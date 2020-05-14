Skip to content
KLAS - 8 News Now
Las Vegas
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Political News
News
Live Stream
Hidden History
Mystery Wire
Area 51
I-Team
Crime
2020 Election interviews
National News
Coronavirus
Vegas Fugitives
Decades
Border Report
In Your Business
Top Stories
UNEMPLOYMENT: 24K Nevadans filed new claims last week
US officials urge Congress to include child care funding in future coronavirus relief legislation
Zion National Park partially reopens to public
Video
Enjoy a normal May day
Video
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Enjoy a normal May day
Video
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Wednesday, May 13th
Video
Top Stories
A nice break from wind and heat
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Tuesday, May 12th
Video
Strong winds raking the desert
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Monday, May 11th
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Sports
Sports
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Combat Sports
Game On! Vegas
Golden Knights
Lights Soccer
Motorsports Vegas
Podcasts
Prep Sports
Sports Betting
Raiders
UNLV Sports
West Coast Sports
Top Stories
Palo Verde baseball prodigy, a pathway to success
Video
Top Stories
City of Henderson to discuss $84M cost of new Event Center at next week’s city council meeting
The NHL new return plan: Go straight to a 24-team Stanley Cup Playoff
LA sports face uncertain future with July lock down
UNLV Basketball releases non-conference schedule
Community
Community
What’s Cool at School
Buddy Check
Pledge
Acts of Kindness
Calendar
Living Green
Remarkable Women
Stay Well
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Carter Investment Services
Patriot Law
TailG8 Treats
All Custom Iron
Top Stories
Safe & secure showrooms at Findlay Auto
Video
Top Stories
Southwest Medical on health insurance options for 65+
Video
On “The B Side” with The Hamiltones
Video
Boomer Naturals on what you need to know about masks
Video
Clean and sanitize your home and business with Zero Rez
Video
Contests
En Español
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
3
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
UNEMPLOYMENT: 24K Nevadans filed new claims last week
1
of
/
3
Breaking News
NEW: Clark County reporting 7 more COVID-19 deaths, 99 new cases
2
of
/
3
Breaking News
Nearly 3 million workers seek jobless aid, raising total layoffs since virus struck to 36 million
3
of
/
3
On “The B Side” with The Hamiltones
Las Vegas Now
Posted:
May 14, 2020 / 05:56 AM PDT
/
Updated:
May 14, 2020 / 05:56 AM PDT
On “The B Side” with The Hamiltones
Trending Stories
NEW: Clark County sees 2nd largest jump in COVID-19 cases since March; Nevada reports 10 new deaths
Video
NEW: Clark County reporting 7 more COVID-19 deaths, 99 new cases
Investigation underway after security guard shoots man
Black delivery driver blocked into Oklahoma neighborhood by HOA president
Video
Details, lineup announced for EDC Las Vegas ‘Virtual Rave-A-Thon’