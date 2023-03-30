OJAI PIXIE TANGERINE SALAD

There are two growing seasons I adore. One is Hatch Chile season in the fall, and the other is the Ojai Pixie tangerine season in the spring. Both of these delicacies are specific to the area they are grown in, and the taste, tenderness and delicacy that these two items are savored for, cannot be found in any other area of the world that is any better than Hatch, New Mexico or Ojai, California. This salad helps you to savor the wonderful sweet yet tangy taste of these amazing tangerines. (and they are so easy to peel) Nestled with the peppery arugula and sweet beets, along with the salty feta and fat content of the avocado, this is a salad that you will serve over and over during this amazing Harvest season. Remember…. “Spread Love Like Butter”.

Serves: 6

Total Time: 30 Minutes

Ingredients:

2 Ojai Pixie Tangerines peeled and each section cut in thirds

1 ripe and fresh avocado diced

1 watermelon radish grated

Peeled and roasted baby red beets cut in 1” cubes

¼ c. balsamic vinegar

2 c. Arugula

½ cup crumbled feta cheese

2 Tbsp. Fresh minced chives

For the Vinaigrette

1 cup tangerine juice

2 Tbsp. honey

¼ cup red wine vinegar

¼ tsp. ground cumin

Kosher salt to taste

Freshly ground black pepper to taste

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425ºF.

In a bowl, drizzle the balsamic vinegar over the beets and toss to coat.

Spread the beets in a single layer on a cookie sheet and roast in the oven, turning halfway through, until slightly browned; about 5 minutes, total, then let cool.

Grate the watermelon radish in a food processor fitted with the grating blade.

Combine all the ingredients for the vinaigrette at the bottom of the salad bowl.

Add the arugula, beets, avocado, feta cheese and tangerine sections on top of the arugula and then toss coating the full salad with the vinaigrette. Sprinkle and garnish with the chives.

Enjoy!