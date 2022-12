Las Vegas(KLAS)-Two of Off-Broadway biggest hits, “Newsical The Musical” and “A Musical About Star Wars” are now performing at the V Theatre inside Planet Hollywood. JC Fernandez is joined by the producer Tom D’Angora, director and co-creator. Also joined by Kristen Alderson, co-star of Newsical and Taylor Crousore who is also a co-star in both shows to tell us more about these productions.