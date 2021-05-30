Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Local News
Back To School
Coronavirus
I-Team
National News
Entertainment
Politics
Mystery Wire
Border Report
Pass or Fail
In Your Business
Video Game News
Top Stories
Mining tax plan ups stakes in Nevada Legislature’s last days
Top Stories
Lamborghini driver arrested for DUI following 5-vehicle crash
Video
Man arrested after deadly shooting near Stewart Avenue, Maryland Parkway
Christina Aguilera, other artists to perform at special celebration for Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Video
VGK GM: T-Mobile Arena back to 100% capacity for Game 3 against Colorado
En Español
Weather
Las Vegas Weather
Map Center
Forecast
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Friday, May 28th
Video
Top Stories
Feeling more and more like summer
Video
Top Stories
Cooler temps are behind us
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Wednesday, May 26th
Video
The worst timing for cloudy skies
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Tuesday, May 25th
Video
Sports
Sports
Indianapolis 500
Aviators
Raiders
Golden Knights
Silver Knights
Aces
Lights FC
Motorsports Vegas
UNLV Sports
Prep Sports
Game On! Vegas
Podcasts
Sports Betting
West Coast Sports
Top Stories
Haney keeps WBC Lightweight title, beats Linares by decision
Schedule released for Knights 2nd round matchup against Avalanche
VGK GM: T-Mobile Arena back to 100% capacity for Game 3 against Colorado
Raiders counting on Richie Incognito to help lead young line
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Patriot Law
Top Stories
A sneak peak of Bagelmania’s grand opening
Video
Top Stories
Navigating the local housing market with Harvey Blankfeld
Video
Top Stories
Observing building safety month
Video
100 years later: ‘Fire in Little Africa’ uses music to honor those lost during Tulsa Race Massacre
Video
Gaudin Porsche delivers dreams to driveways
Video
Silver State Schools Credit Union is celebrating it’s 70th anniversary
Video
Community
JOB BOARD
Class of 2021
Morning Cup of Joe
8 Points of Community Pride
Calendar
Coping During Covid-19
Hospice Heroes
Buddy Check
Stay Well
Pledge
What’s Cool at School
Contests
GR8 May Giveaway
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
8 News Now Digital Solutions
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Breaking News Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Observing building safety month
Las Vegas Now
Posted:
May 30, 2021 / 05:55 AM PDT
/
Updated:
May 30, 2021 / 05:55 AM PDT
For more info visit
iccsafe.org/
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Breaking News
SIGN UP
Don't Miss
RADAR data confirms: USS Omaha was surrounded by UFO swarm
Video
I-Team: Stolen electronics, patio furniture found in arrested Metro officer’s home
Video
I-Team: Parents get probation for abusing child
Video
I-Team: Man who tried to burn down puppy store now accused of attempted murder
Video
I-Team: Police say GPS tracked man to murder scene
Video
I-Team: Police catching thousands of impaired drivers — some on meth, tranquilizers
Video
I-Team: Investigation reveals wild horses sold for slaughter
Video
Trending Stories
MISIDENTIFICATION: Police continue investigation into child’s death after body wrongly identified; two boys and father located safely
Video
UPDATE: Two dead in wrong-way crash; US 95 northbound reopens
Video
Lamborghini driver arrested for DUI following 5-vehicle crash
Video
Schedule released for Knights 2nd round matchup against Avalanche
Gov. Sisolak signs emergency regulation allowing rideshare companies to reinstate surge pricing