Skip to content
KLAS
Las Vegas
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Politics
All Election Results
2020 Election interviews
Live Stream
National News
I-Team
Mystery Wire
Border Report
Coronavirus
Pass or Fail
In Your Business
Top Stories
In Your Business: Business owners remain hopeful, despite more restrictions
Video
Top Stories
Tougher COVID-19 restrictions now in effect for 3 weeks
Video
Local judges talk about unique experience as African Americans on the bench
Video
One dead, another transported to hospital following crash at Rampart, Charleston
Video
Las Vegas entertainers make adjustments for new COVID-19 capacity limits
Video
En Español
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Monday, November 23rd
Video
Top Stories
Tedd’s Forecast for Friday, November 20th
Video
Top Stories
Finishing the week with clouds
Video
Lots of sun and a lot less wind
Video
Tedd’s Forecast for Wednesday, November 18th
Video
A warm and windy Wednesday
Video
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Gas Prices
Sports
Sports
Raiders
Masters Report
Golden Knights
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Lights FC
Podcasts
Motorsports Vegas
Prep Sports
Silver Knights
Sports Betting
Game On! Vegas
UNLV Sports
West Coast Sports
The Big Game
Top Stories
4 Golden Knights players test positive for COVID-19, organization confirms
Video
Chris Maathuis with his tribute to Lem Banker on Game On! Vegas
Video
Las Vegan making Ali Childhood Museum a reality
Video
Silver Knights announce remaining coaching staff
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Patriot Law
Health Watch
Alignment Health Plan
Salute to Super Heroes
7 healthy tips
Top Stories
Destroying for fun at Adrenaline Mountain
Video
Top Stories
Silver State School Credit Union is providing value to its members
Video
Non-surgical face lift options at Chic la Vie
Video
Cardiac care & prevention with Prime Cardiology of Nevada
Video
ebodyRenew by Madame et Monsieur
Video
Community
JOB BOARD
Morning Cup of Joe
Calendar
Buddy Check
Acts of Kindness
Pledge
Stay Well
Flu Shot
Veterans Voices
Puppy Pigskin Picks
What’s Cool at School
Turkey-Thon
Living Green
GR8 Food Drive
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Non-surgical face lift options at Chic la Vie
Las Vegas Now
Posted:
Nov 24, 2020 / 06:23 AM PST
/
Updated:
Nov 24, 2020 / 06:23 AM PST
For more information visit
ChicLaVie.com
Don't Miss
Clark County judge denies lawsuit requesting new statewide election
Video
US agency ascertains Biden as winner, lets transition begin
Michigan officials certify election, sealing Biden victory
AP source: Biden taps ex-Fed chair Yellen to lead treasury
Citing bias, Rodimer has judge removed from case calling for new election
Video
Nevada Democrats pick leadership, name committee chairs for upcoming session
Second stimulus checks: Biden, Democrats push GOP for more virus relief
Trending Stories
WATCH: Gov. Sisolak issues 3-week ‘statewide pause’, will take effect Nov. 24 at 12:01 a.m.
Video
I-Team Exclusive: Son of convicted murderer Darren Mack claims father killed ex-wife in self-defense
Video
Five Las Vegas valley businesses cited, fined for COVID-19 violations
One dead, another transported to hospital following crash at Rampart, Charleston
Video
NEW: Nevada reports 2,000+ COVID-19 cases for third day in a row
Video