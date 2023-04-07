Las Vegas(KLAS)-The infamous and raunchy circus show at Caesars Palace, Absinthe, celebrates 12 years with a debut of new experiences inside the Green Fairy Garden! Absinthe’s star, “Gazillionaire,” and Spiegelworld founder, Ross Mollison welcomed Roqui Theus into the “No Pants” lifestyle with a tour of their pier 17 yacht club speakeasy. The public is invited to enjoy a “No pants” burger, caviar tater tots, cocktail, and coffee at the Green Fairy Garden… no absinthe show ticket required!

For more, head to spiegelworld.com/absinthe.