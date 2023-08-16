Las Vegas(KLAS)-Artists are invited to discover, create, and connect inside Slonina Artspace, the newest addition to the Downtown Las Vegas Art Scene. The multi-use space celebrated its grand opening this month and currently features (and sells) the work of 12 local artist in the gallery. The space also includes a studio for creating and classes, gift shop, co-working/event space, and more. Roqui Theus stopped by to further introduce the Slonina Artspace family to the community.

The Slonina Artspace collective represents a diverse group of artists in a variety of art mediums. You can catch their changing exhibits at Slonina’s “Art Party” every Second Saturday of the month.

Learn more at sloninaartspace.com.