Las Vegas(KLAS)-For people ready to be more socially and physically active in 2024, P1 Padel on South Buffalo Drive is a one-stop-shop. Padel is a racquet sport combining elements of tennis and squash. Roqui Theus takes us to P1 Padel where all ages and skill levels can come together to play what is called “The World’s Fastest Growing Sport.”

Fun fact, 30% of padel players are women. Learn more about the game, clinics, and events like “Women’s Night” at pipadel.com.