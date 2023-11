Las Vegas(KLAS)-Welcome home, Winnie & Ethel! The winners of the Great Las Vegas Coffee Shop giveaway, Winnie and Ethel’s Downtown Diner, have officially opened their first Brick & Mortar after winning a one million dollar build out.





It’s located in the retro-themed Huntridge Center of Downtown, and Roqui Theus stopped by to get a taste of 1940’s nostalgia with the husband & wife owners.

1130 e Charleston BLVD suite 140, Las Vegas, NV 89104.