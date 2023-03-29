KLAS
by: Mary Posey
Posted: Mar 29, 2023 / 04:40 PM PDT
Updated: Mar 29, 2023 / 04:40 PM PDT
Kirby Scofield, Broker/Owner of Scofield Realty tells us about the new PMI (Private Mortgage Insurance) changes and how it can give you the ability to afford more or get the house of your dreams.
