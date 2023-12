Las Vegas(KLAS)-Dream Gala: A New Dawn is happening on January 9, 2024 at Myron’s at The Smith Center. 5:30 P.M. – 9 P.M. to raise money for Nevada School of the Arts specializing in private lessons in music, chamber music, music theory, visual arts, and theatre.

Raja Rahman, President & CEO Nevada School of the Arts AND Jarrett Parker, Director of Community Outreach and the DREAM GALA Creative Director invite everyone out to celebrate the 46th anniversary of Nevada School of Arts.