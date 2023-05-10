Las Vegas(KLAS)-The Nevada Ballet is on the yellow brick road to their season finale! With the support of presenting sponsor “Light & Wonder,” Nevada Ballet Theatre is presenting Septime Webre’s “The Wizard Of OZ” May 13th-21st at The Smith Center. Through community education efforts, Nevada Ballet will host a school matinee this Friday (May 12th) at 11a.m. and “Kids Night Out and The Ballet” for Clark County Students Saturday May 13th. Discounts are also available for groups of 10 or more.

Nevada Ballet Theatre’s artistic director, Roy Kaiser, and Tracy Skenandore of “Light & Wonder,” joins Las Vegas Now to invite the community on this adventure to “Emerald City.”

Ror tickets, call (702) 749-2000 or visit www.Nevadaballet.Org.