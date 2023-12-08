First, it’s ok to grieve. We don’t have to put on a happy face when we feel sad or overwhelmed.

Grief comes from many places, including major events happening around the world or in community. It’s ok to acknowledge these feelings of grief during these times. Remember you can always reach out to a professional to help work through the grief alone.

Give yourself permission to decline activities that feel overwhelming. Pick and choose the things you have the energy for. People still love us even if we don’t meet all their expectations.

Navigating Anxiety

There are signs that our body and our mind show when anxiety starts building, which can occur after tragic events.

The physical effects include:

Increased or heavy sweating Difficulty sleeping Nausea Performing certain behaviors repeatedly Rapid breathing, heart rate, or palpitations Stomachache or gastrointestinal distress Trembling or muscle twitching Weakness

The mental effects include:

Avoidance Brain fog Feelings of impending danger Irritability Lethargic Nervousness

Be patient, particularly with children. Anxiety responses are powerful and can take time and practice to improve.

Talk to someone

Most important of all, talk to someone. Reach out to family, friends or anyone to talk about how you feel. This is your support system. You can reach out to your family provider or a therapist to get resources or call to get help.

If you notice that you have started to lose interest in your usual activities or have been sad for several days in the past week or two.

The most important thing to remember – You are not alone in this and there is help.

If you need help with resources, go to intermountainnv.org.

If you or someone you know needs immediate support, contact the National Crisis Line (Dial 988, 24/7).